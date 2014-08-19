LONDON Aug 19 British construction firm Carillion on Tuesday raised for the third time its merger proposal for engineering company Balfour Beatty, with new terms that value its rival at 2.1 billion pounds ($3.5 billion).

Carillion said under the new offer, Balfour shareholders would have 58 percent share of the combined firm. Balfour shareholders would also get a cash dividend of 8.5 pence per share.

Balfour has rejected two takeover proposals by Carillion to create a 3 billion pound giant that could compete for major international contracts against the likes of Spain's Ferrorival.

Balfour declined to comment immediately. ($1 = 0.6015 British Pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)