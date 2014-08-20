* Carillion ends pursuit of merger with Balfour Beatty
* Balfour to go ahead with turnaround strategy
* Will also press on with sale of Parsons Brinckerhoff
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, Aug 20 British construction company
Carillion said it had abandoned its pursuit of a merger
with Balfour Beatty on Wednesday after Balfour rejected
its advances for the third time.
Balfour said its board had unanimously decided that
Carillion's sweetened offer was not in the best interests of its
shareholders and did not address its concerns over the sale of
its U.S. engineering business.
The company said its turnaround strategy, centred on the sale
of its U.S. engineering business, was a better prospect for
investors.
Shares in Britain's Balfour were down 7.9 percent at 236
pence by 1454 GMT, making it the biggest loser on the FTSE 250
index. Carillion's shares were also down, by 2.2 percent
at 329 pence.
Carillion made its third offer on Tuesday, a sweetened
all-share approach valuing its rival at 2.1 billion pounds ($3.5
billion), in its attempt to create a British construction giant
with 80,000 staff around the world.
Two analysts and an investor told Reuters on Tuesday they
expected Balfour to open talks with Carillion, but the group
said on Wednesday that its board had unanimously rejected the
offer.
"This is increasingly looking like an opportunity about to
be missed by Balfour Beatty as far as we can see. The share
price will no doubt reflect that over the coming months," said
Whitman Howard analyst Stephen Rawlinson.
Carillion has said the new terms were equivalent to a 36
percent premium to the price at which Balfour shares traded
before news of a possible merger leaked.
WALKING AWAY
Balfour said on Wednesday that it was concerned about
Carillion's plans to keep Parsons Brinckerhoff, the U.S. design
and engineering firm Balfour wants to sell, and to reduce its UK
construction business.
Balfour is trying to refocus itself as an Anglo-American
construction and specialist services group after a difficult 18
months marred by profit warnings and the departure of its chief
executive, Andrew McNaughton.
The company expects to return 200 million pounds to
shareholders following the sale of Parsons Brinckerhoff, which
it says does not fit with the rest of its U.S. construction and
infrastructure support services operations. The United States
accounts for around 16 percent of group revenue.
Numis Securities analyst Howard Seymour, who has a "hold"
rating on both stocks, said Balfour's rejection of Carillion's
offer indicated it had the backing of shareholders.
"Balfour is saying on a standalone basis that they are happy
with what they are doing ... You feel like they must have
shareholder support to be so unequivocal to say we are walking
away from this deal," he said.
Carillion's third approach offered Balfour shareholders a
58.3 percent share of the combined firm and a cash dividend of
8.5 pence per share.
It said that would value Balfour at 2.1 billion pounds,
compared with its previous offer of 1.9 billion pounds.
Balfour, which is still searching for a new group chief
executive after McNaughton's departure in May, said it would not
be seeking an extension to the takeover deadline of Aug. 21,
which Carillion requested on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.6021 British Pounds)
