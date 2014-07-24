July 24 Two of Britain's biggest construction firms, Balfour Beatty and Carillion Plc are in detailed discussions for a 3 billion pound ($5.09 billion) merger, Sky News reported citing sources.

The news service said that if successfully completed, the deal would put the merged group on course for entry into the FTSE-100 index. (bit.ly/1pg4g86)

Sky said the two groups were likely to come under pressure from Britain's mergers watchdog, to confirm their discussions as soon as Friday, although a deal is far from certain to be finalised and could take until September to be formally announced.

Balfour Beatty and Carillion could not be reach immediately.

