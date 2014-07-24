July 24 Two of Britain's biggest construction
firms, Balfour Beatty and Carillion Plc are in
detailed discussions for a 3 billion pound ($5.09 billion)
merger, Sky News reported citing sources.
The news service said that if successfully completed, the
deal would put the merged group on course for entry into the
FTSE-100 index. (bit.ly/1pg4g86)
Sky said the two groups were likely to come under pressure
from Britain's mergers watchdog, to confirm their discussions as
soon as Friday, although a deal is far from certain to be
finalised and could take until September to be formally
announced.
Balfour Beatty and Carillion could not be reach immediately.
($1 = 0.5889 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by David
Gregorio)