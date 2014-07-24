(Recasts with statement from companies, adds details)
By Aashika Jain and Li-mei Hoang
July 24 Balfour Beatty and Carillion
Plc, two of Britain's biggest construction companies,
confirmed on Thursday that they were in preliminary talks on a
possible merger.
In a statement sent to Reuters, Balfour Beatty and Carillion
said a merger has the potential to create a company with market
leading services, investments, and construction business of
considerable depth and scale.
Sky News first reported late on Thursday that the companies
were in detailed discussions for a 3 billion pound ($5.09
billion) merger. (bit.ly/1pg4g86)
The news service said the deal could take until September to
be formally announced.
In their statement, the construction firms said no final
decision has been reached regarding the structure of any merger.
They also expressed agreement that Balfour Beatty's publicly
announced sale of engineering and design firm Parsons
Brinckerhoff would be unaffected by the talks.
($1 = 0.5889 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by David
Gregorio and Paul Simao)