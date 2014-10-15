LONDON Oct 15 Troubled British infrastructure
group Balfour Beatty has named Leo Quinn, head of
defence firm QinetiQ, as its new chief executive, opting
for a boss with a track record in turning businesses around.
The company, which provides construction, engineering and
facilities management services in more than 80 countries, said
Quinn would start the job and join the board on January 1 2015.
Balfour, which has issued a string of profit warnings in the
past year, has been without a CEO since May when Andrew
McNaughton stepped down.
