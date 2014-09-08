LONDON, Sept 8 British constriction company Balfour beatty has won a 42 million pound ($67.67 million) contract to redevelop and construct a teaching faculty for the De Montfort University in Leicester.

Building work, which includes the refurbishment of a 12-storey teaching block and the construction of a new six-storey block, will begin in September, the company said in a statement.

Balfour, which has endured a tough 18 months marred by profit warnings and the exit of its chief executive, is trying to refocus itself as an Anglo-American construction and specialist services group.

The company recently announced plans to sell its U.S. design and engineering business, Parsons Brinckerhoff, to Canada's WSP Global Inc for $1.35 billion, as it pushes ahead with its turnaround strategy. ($1 = 0.6207 British Pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by William Hardy)