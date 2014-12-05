LONDON Dec 5 British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty said on Friday it had rejected a 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) offer from John Laing Infrastructure Fund for its public-private partnership assets.

The non-binding proposal, which was made on Monday, fell significantly short of Balfour's valuation of the portfolio, the company said in a statement.

(1 US dollar = 0.6397 British pound) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Karolin Schaps)