LONDON, Oct 15 Troubled British infrastructure
group Balfour Beatty has lured turnaround specialist
Leo Quinn from defence firm QinetiQ to be its new chief
executive and review its businesses after a string of profit
warnings.
Shares in Balfour rose more than 14 percent to 170 pence
after the announcement, their biggest one-day rise in 14 years,
as the market cheered Quinn's appointment that fills a
five-month void at the top.
Quinn, 57, who will step into his new role on Jan. 1, will
be tasked with overhauling Balfour which has been without a CEO
since May when Andrew McNaughton stepped down.
The company, which has issued five profit warnings in two
years, blames its recent losses on the mismanagement of a number
of UK contracts and also warned investors it could default on
its debts if the sale of engineering consultancy Parsons
Brinckerhoff failed to go through.
Balfour, which provides construction, engineering and
facilities management services in more than 80 countries,
recently rejected three takeover offers from UK rival Carillion
and has tasked auditing firm KPMG to review its
struggling construction business in Britain.
BACK WHERE HE BEGAN
Quinn, who started his career at Balfour as a civil engineer
35 years ago, told Reuters he planned to oversee a strategic
review across the whole group next year and did not rule out
cuts to some parts of the business.
"What I want to make sure is that we do a review of the
whole group because there is always the opportunity where parts
of the business are doing well to do better, and where parts are
struggling - to look to remedy that," he said.
"At this moment in time, I don't know the detail and lay of
the land at Balfour and I'd rule out no options," he added. "I
wouldn't want to think that we are going to shrink our way to
success. The economic indicators are positive for the company in
the future and on a rising tide, all ships rise."
He also said the sale of Balfour's U.S. design consultancy
business Parsons Brinckerhoff would go ahead, despite analysts
at Jefferies urging investors to block the deal on the grounds
it would be better value for the group if it kept the unit.
"I think the price achieved is very good. I understand the
rationale and the reason for doing that completely. When I start
on the first of January, that decision will be done and dusted
and I will be looking and focusing on the portfolio going
forward," he said.
TRACK RECORD
At QinetiQ, Quinn was responsible for the disposal of the
company's loss making U.S. services division and a 150 million
pound share buyback.
The surge in Balfour's shares on Wednesday mirrors a 16
percent jump in QinetiQ's stock when Quinn was appointed CEO in
2009 amid hopes he can be equally successful at Balfour.
"His track record at QinetiQ is that he is extremely good,
in terms of what he has done recently but also, in terms of his
turnaround capabilities," said Howard Seymour, analyst at Numis
Securities.
"It is a positive from the view of sentiment because it does
get rid of an uncertainty that has been there for some time.
Clearly his credentials look excellent ... and the share price
is telling us that as well," he added.
Shares in QinetiQ fell 10 percent to 195.5p by 1300 GMT,
reflecting disappointment at the loss of Quinn after five years
at the helm.
Chief Financial Officer David Mellors will take over as
acting CEO when Quinn leaves until a permanent appointment is
made. The company said a search for a new CEO has started.
Quinn, who also formerly held the role of CEO at banknote
printer De La Rue, will receive a basic annual salary
of 800,000 pounds ($1.27 million) in addition to a pension and
company benefits.
