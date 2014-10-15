* Balfour Beatty recruits QinetiQ boss as CEO

* Shares in biggest one-day rise in 14 years

* QinetiQ CFO to become acting CEO (Adds incoming CEO Quinn comments, writes through)

By Li-mei Hoang

LONDON, Oct 15 Troubled British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty has lured turnaround specialist Leo Quinn from defence firm QinetiQ to be its new chief executive and review its businesses after a string of profit warnings.

Shares in Balfour rose more than 14 percent to 170 pence after the announcement, their biggest one-day rise in 14 years, as the market cheered Quinn's appointment that fills a five-month void at the top.

Quinn, 57, who will step into his new role on Jan. 1, will be tasked with overhauling Balfour which has been without a CEO since May when Andrew McNaughton stepped down.

The company, which has issued five profit warnings in two years, blames its recent losses on the mismanagement of a number of UK contracts and also warned investors it could default on its debts if the sale of engineering consultancy Parsons Brinckerhoff failed to go through.

Balfour, which provides construction, engineering and facilities management services in more than 80 countries, recently rejected three takeover offers from UK rival Carillion and has tasked auditing firm KPMG to review its struggling construction business in Britain.

BACK WHERE HE BEGAN

Quinn, who started his career at Balfour as a civil engineer 35 years ago, told Reuters he planned to oversee a strategic review across the whole group next year and did not rule out cuts to some parts of the business.

"What I want to make sure is that we do a review of the whole group because there is always the opportunity where parts of the business are doing well to do better, and where parts are struggling - to look to remedy that," he said.

"At this moment in time, I don't know the detail and lay of the land at Balfour and I'd rule out no options," he added. "I wouldn't want to think that we are going to shrink our way to success. The economic indicators are positive for the company in the future and on a rising tide, all ships rise."

He also said the sale of Balfour's U.S. design consultancy business Parsons Brinckerhoff would go ahead, despite analysts at Jefferies urging investors to block the deal on the grounds it would be better value for the group if it kept the unit.

"I think the price achieved is very good. I understand the rationale and the reason for doing that completely. When I start on the first of January, that decision will be done and dusted and I will be looking and focusing on the portfolio going forward," he said.

TRACK RECORD

At QinetiQ, Quinn was responsible for the disposal of the company's loss making U.S. services division and a 150 million pound share buyback.

The surge in Balfour's shares on Wednesday mirrors a 16 percent jump in QinetiQ's stock when Quinn was appointed CEO in 2009 amid hopes he can be equally successful at Balfour.

"His track record at QinetiQ is that he is extremely good, in terms of what he has done recently but also, in terms of his turnaround capabilities," said Howard Seymour, analyst at Numis Securities.

"It is a positive from the view of sentiment because it does get rid of an uncertainty that has been there for some time. Clearly his credentials look excellent ... and the share price is telling us that as well," he added.

Shares in QinetiQ fell 10 percent to 195.5p by 1300 GMT, reflecting disappointment at the loss of Quinn after five years at the helm.

Chief Financial Officer David Mellors will take over as acting CEO when Quinn leaves until a permanent appointment is made. The company said a search for a new CEO has started.

Quinn, who also formerly held the role of CEO at banknote printer De La Rue, will receive a basic annual salary of 800,000 pounds ($1.27 million) in addition to a pension and company benefits.

(Editing by Keith Weir/Emelia Sithole-Matarise)