* British infrastructure firm issues new profit warning
* Counts the cost of low-margin contracts
* New CEO Quinn trying to revive business
LONDON, July 9 Problematic contracts in Britain,
the Middle East and the United States will cost Balfour Beatty
up to 150 million pounds ($230 million) this year, the
infrastructure company said, setting it on course for another
annual loss.
Britain's Balfour is counting the cost of wafer-thin margins
it accepted to win construction business during the financial
crisis and which have led to a series of profit warnings over
the past two years. It scrapped its dividend in March after
suffering a 2014 loss and warned of difficult times ahead.
Under new CEO Leo Quinn, the company said on Thursday it had
"continued to identify legacy issues" which would reduce 2015
pre-tax profit by between 120 million and 150 million pounds.
With the market consensus for 2015 pre-tax profit at 77
million pounds before the latest warning, Balfour looks certain
to remain in the red. Shares in the group slumped 10 percent at
the open and were down 2.8 percent at 0835 GMT.
Quinn was poached to run Balfour last year after he
transformed defence company Qinetiq during a five-year
reign. He took over in January and has been reviewing the firm's
contracts around the world.
"Based on the word 'continuing' we suspect more is to come
from these three regions," said Westhouse analyst Alastair
Stewart, who has a "Sell" rating on the stock.
"It all looks very negative and could run and run."
Analysts said they were not surprised by the timing of the
new warning and said it would take time to sift through the
contracts.
As well as scrapping its final dividend, Balfour, a
106-year-old business, has cancelled a share buyback and
reorganised its pension fund payments to strengthen its balance
sheet.
Balfour employs 36,000 people to work on projects such as
transforming the London Olympic stadium and major building sites
in the United States. Its shares are down 30 percent since a
peak in March 2014.
"The issues we are working through are as I set out in March
and legacy challenges remain," Quinn said in a statement.
"However, we are making encouraging progress on the group's
transformation."
Balfour said cost cuts meant net cash was set to exceed 200
million pounds at the half year end in June, substantially
better than last year.
The company reports half year results in August when it is
expected to give further details of the contractual problems
that prompted the latest profit warning.
($1 = 0.6488 pounds)
