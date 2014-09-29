LONDON, Sept 29 Britain's Balfour Beatty
warned on Monday that profit in its UK construction
services division would be around 75 million pounds ($122
million) less than expected due to additional losses and
writedowns across a number of contracts.
Balfour, which has had a string of recent profit downgrades,
said it had appointed auditors KPMG to undertake an independent
review of the contract portfolio within its UK construction arm,
focusing on commercial controls and contract value forecasting.
Trading across the rest of the company remained in with its
expectations, the group said. Balfour recently rejected several
takeover approaches from Carillion.
It added that it was close to appointing a new chief
executive and that its executive chairman Steve Marshall had
announced his intention to step down from the board following
handover to a new CEO and the identification of a new
non-executive chairman. (1 US dollar = 0.6163 British pound)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)