LONDON Nov 18 Troubled British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty said it had made progress towards addressing the management issues around its UK construction business, as it reaffirmed its profit outlook for the full year.

The company, which has cut its profit forecast three times in the past five months, said on Tuesday there had been no material change in trading since its last statement in September.

Balfour said its order book stood at 11.7 billion pounds ($18.3 billion) at the end of the third quarter, which was flat on the half year.

(1 US dollar = 0.6389 British pound) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)