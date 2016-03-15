March 15 Britain's Balfour Beatty Plc expects to restart its dividend at the half year stage in 2016, it said on Tuesday, after its order book and revenues stabilised.

The construction company posted a wider underlying pretax loss from continuing operations, before one-off items, of 123 million pounds ($175 million) for the financial year ended Dec. 31, citing challenges with its historic UK projects.

It had reported a comparable loss of 80 million pounds a year earlier.

