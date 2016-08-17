Aug 17 Balfour Beatty Plc restarted dividends with a 0.9 pence interim payment and said it expected its business to reach industry-standard level margins over the following 24 months, showing promise of sustained growth after a turbulent few years.

The construction company said there were little signs as of yet of Britain's vote to exit the European Union impacting its markets, but added that it was too soon to know how the decision would eventually play out.

"Given the late cycle nature of the construction industry it is too soon for clarity as to what, if any, direct impact the decision will have," Balfour said in a statement.

Balfour posted a underlying pretax profit from continuing operations, before one-off items, of 7 million pounds ($9 million) for the six months ended July 1, as its turnaround initiatives led to a smaller negative impact from historic UK projects.

The company had reported a comparable loss of 130 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7666 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)