Aug 17 Balfour Beatty Plc restarted
dividends with a 0.9 pence interim payment and said it expected
its business to reach industry-standard level margins over the
following 24 months, showing promise of sustained growth after a
turbulent few years.
The construction company said there were little signs as of
yet of Britain's vote to exit the European Union impacting its
markets, but added that it was too soon to know how the decision
would eventually play out.
"Given the late cycle nature of the construction industry it
is too soon for clarity as to what, if any, direct impact the
decision will have," Balfour said in a statement.
Balfour posted a underlying pretax profit from continuing
operations, before one-off items, of 7 million pounds ($9
million) for the six months ended July 1, as its turnaround
initiatives led to a smaller negative impact from historic UK
projects.
The company had reported a comparable loss of 130 million
pounds a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7666 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)