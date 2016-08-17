(Adds CEO, analyst comments, details, updates share move)
By Esha Vaish
Aug 17 UK construction company Balfour Beatty
declared its first dividend for 18 months on Wednesday
and said it expected to boost margins to standard levels for the
sector over the next 24 months following a turbulent few years.
Balfour's CEO said some UK orders had been put on hold after
the country voted to leave the European Union in a June 23 vote
but said it was too soon to assess the full impact of the
referendum result.
"There has been a delay in the placing of new infrastructure
orders ... commerce doesn't do well in an environment which has
uncertainty," Chief Executive Officer Leo Quinn told Reuters.
"We would like clarity from the government of what it's
strategy is, so that we can size and shape our companies
accordingly," he said.
A Markit/CIPS survey earlier this month showed that the
construction industry suffered its sharpest downturn in seven
years in July following the EU referendum.
Balfour overhauled its businesses after losses at its UK
construction division, as well as some in the Middle East and
Asia, led to multiple profit warnings that forced it to scrap
its 2015 dividend, cancel a share buy back and reorganise
pension payments.
Most losses were related to projects undertaken during the
recession at wafer thin margins which later failed to meet
savings targets or budget forecasts as they neared completion.
Balfour shares rose almost 10 percent on Wednesday to trade
higher than their June 23 close after it declared a 0.9 pence
interim dividend and published better than expected results.
Balfour reported underlying pretax profit from continuing
operations of 7 million pounds ($9 million) for the six months
to July 1. Liberum had forecast a loss of 25.1 million pounds.
Although turnaround initiatives meant there had been a much
smaller negative impact from losses on historic UK projects,
Balfour said they still overshadowed a strong U.S. performance.
The company appeared to be at a "turning point" with its
results reflecting greater discipline on profit recognition on
newer projects, brokerage Numis said in a note.
Balfour said its final dividend would be about twice the
interim payout and indicated that dividends would rise at least
as much as earnings going forward.
It also said its target was to have operating margins of 1-2
percent in its U.S. construction business, 2-3 percent in its UK
construction business and 3-5 percent in its support services
business by 2018.
Quinn said recruitment decisions were contingent on whether
stalled UK projects would go ahead, including airport expansion,
new nuclear power plants and flood defences.
Balfour, which has been accelerating its exit from legacy
issues related to contracts with thin margins, had completed 81
percent of its "challenging" contracts and expected to be 90
percent done by the end of this year, Quinn said.
New business would limit the impact of the remaining 10
percent, which would run for another 2-3 years, he said.
"We're focused on new business we're bringing in now, which
are jobs where we understand the risk,... (are) confident about
the synergies and the cash flow," Quinn said.
($1 = 0.7676 pounds)
(Editing by David Clarke)