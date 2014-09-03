BRIEF-Suncor Energy sets quarterly dividend of C$0.32 per share
* Suncor Energy Inc sets quarterly dividend of C$0.32per share
Sept 3 Balfour Beatty :
* Announces sale of Parsons Brinckerhoff to WSP Global Inc for $1,352.5 million (820 million pounds)
* Sale price assumes cash of $110 million (67 million pounds) is retained within Parsons Brinckerhoff
* Transaction is also subject to certain antitrust and other approvals
* Completion of the sale of Parsons Brinckerhoff is expected in Q4 2014
* Goldman Sachs International acted as lead financial adviser to Balfour Beatty
* Q1 sales 6.54 billion Mexican pesos