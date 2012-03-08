* 2011 pretax profit 334 mln stg vs 306 mln stg

LONDON, MARCH 8 Balfour Beatty, Britain's largest contractor, posted a 9 percent rise in full-year profit as growth at its professional services and infrastructure units helped offset weakness at its British and U.S. construction businesses.

Balfour, which operates in some 80 countries and offers a range of infrastructure services, on Thursday reported an underlying pretax profit of 334 million pounds ($524.56 million) on revenues 3 percent higher at 9.49 billion pounds.

Balfour, which recently handed over the Aquatics Centre for the London 2012 Olympics, increased the full year dividend by 9 percent to 13.8 pence and said the outlook was mixed.

"Looking ahead, we are cognisant of some near-term challenges ... but our ongoing programmes to achieve cost efficiency and to recycle capital in our investments business were successful in 2011, and we plan to accelerate them," the company said in a statement.

"We have confidence that these programmes will underpin performance. This should ensure that we make progress in 2012."

Balfour said profit improved in professional services, support services and infrastructure investments in 2011, although construction services profit was lower, primarily as a result of declining margins in U.S. construction.

It said its order book stable was stable at 15.2 billion pounds.

The company was expected to post a 2011 pretax profit of between 249 million and 348 million pounds, with the average at 323 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of seven analysts.

Shares in Balfour, which have shed a quarter of their value in the last year, closed at 265.5 pence on Wednesday, valuing the group at around 1.8 billion pounds.