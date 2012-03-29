LONDON, March 29 Balfour Beatty,
Britain's largest construction company, has begun consulting
with UK construction staff and expects jobs to go if new cost
saving proposals get the go-ahead.
Balfour Beatty, which developed London's Olympic Aquatics
Centre and employs 12,000 staff in Britain, is targeting 50
million pounds ($79 million) in annual savings in back office
functions and other territories across the group by 2015.
"Balfour Beatty Construction Services has commenced a
consultation period with its employees to seek employee feedback
on proposals for change," it said on Thursday.
"At this point in the process, no jobs have been put at
risk. We do anticipate that there may be some future job losses
if, following dialogue with all of our employees, the decision
is made to proceed with the proposals for change.
"We do not envisage these job losses will affect operational
employees involved in project delivery."
Balfour, which employs 50,000 people in total and operates
in some 80 countries, delivered 15 million pounds of savings
from a cost cutting plan last year. Shares in the group were
down 2.9 percent to 288.9 pence at 1148 GMT.
Earlier this month, the FTSE 100 firm posted a 9 percent
rise in 2011 pretax profit to 334 million pounds, boosted by its
consultancy, support services and infrastructure businesses.
The threat of redundancies come amid a savage downturn in
the construction industry that has seen builders' wages drop
dramatically since the onset of the financial crisis in 2007.