LONDON, March 7 British construction firm
Balfour Beatty plans to sell most of its businesses in
mainland Europe to seek growth in Australia and elsewhere, its
incoming chief executive said.
Andrew McNaughton, who will take the helm in April, said on
Thursday he wanted to "put some pace" into predecessor Ian
Tyler's strategy of looking beyond UK construction for growth
after Balfour Beatty reported a 7 percent fall in 2012 profit.
Balfour Beatty has already sold its Spanish business to
management and McNaughton said he planned to divest all others
in mainland Europe by the year-end, except the more
decentralised German business, which he said would take longer.
The firm has been unsuccessful at expanding those divisions
beyond rail since it acquired them in 2000, frustrated by fierce
competition on contracts in Germany and Scandinavia, and a
construction industry that has remained depressed alongside a
weak European economy since the financial market shock of 2008.
McNaughton said that having a single-market regional
business didn't fit with his strategy for the firm.
European construction companies have sought to combat a weak
market with ambitious cost-cutting, diversification into new
services and expansion into new markets such as Brazil, India
and Australia.
Balfour Beatty reported a "mixed" year in Australia, which
has been earmarked as a key focus area. McNaughton was positive
on the outlook for that market despite a slowdown in
transportation that was not offset by growth in mining.
"We're actually seeing quite a lot of activity and change in
the public sector in Australia, outsourcing is coming forward,"
he said, adding that the water industry presents a big
opportunity for Balfour.
Shares in the company were down 4.29 percent by 1015 GMT to
275 pence, against a broader FTSE AllShare that was up 0.4
percent after Balfour Beatty reported profit fell to 310 million
pounds ($466.69 million) in 2012 and revenue dropped one percent
to 10.9 billion pounds.
The group warned that construction would continue to be
challenging, with revenues from its UK business expected to fall
20 percent in 2013.
"The new CEO has a tough job on his hands convincing the
market that the medium-term will outweigh the near-term
uncertainty," Investec analyst Andrew Gibb said.
Gibb, who has a "sell" rating on the shares added that it
was probably better for Balfour to sell off its European rail
businesses now than try to hang onto them.
McNaughton said it is too early to predict the conclusion of
its review of UK facilities management division WorkPlace, which
maintains parts of London's Olympic Park. But he added that
someone else may be better placed to invest in the business.