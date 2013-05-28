May 28 British infrastructure company Balfour
Beatty has started looking for buyers for its 60
percent stake in Exeter International Airport, Sky News reported
on Tuesday.
The price of the stake sale, which is at an early stage, is
still unclear, the report added.
The group warned last month that its 2013 profit would be
significantly below its expectations, hit by worsening market
conditions and poor operational performance at its UK
construction arm.
The FTSE-250 company sold stakes in five private finance
projects earlier this month, as its management team is speeding
up a revamp of its asset portfolio, Sky News said on its
website.
Balfour Beatty could not be reached for comment outside
regular business hours.