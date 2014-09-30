* S.E. European bourses outperform, have better prospects

* IPOs help propel Bucharest bourse

* Bottleneck is relatively low market liquidity

By Sandor Peto and Marja Novak

BUDAPEST/LJUBLJANA, Sept 30 Stocks in Romania and other parts of southeastern Europe have outperformed Central European peers this year and stand to benefit most from a fresh inflow of capital if the European Central Bank starts to flood markets with cheap money.

Three years ago Eastern European stocks were the surprise winners of a similar cash injection from the ECB. Then the region's main bourses -- Warsaw, Budapest and Prague -- were investors' favourites.

Since then, however, the market capitalisation of the region's biggest new star, Bucharest, has exceeded Budapest, and Zagreb also got near. This growth has been fueled by listings of state-owned companies and favourable changes in regulation.

Slovenia, emerging from a bank crisis and political turmoil, has strongly outperformed this year, with its blue-chip SBITOP index gaining about 30 percent. Serbia rose 19 percent, Bucharest 11 percent and Zagreb 9 percent.

Looking more to the north, the indices of the region's well-established stock exchanges have lagged behind this year and are expected to continue to do so. Budapest fell by 3 percent.

"New frontier funds have put the Balkan region on the map and the interest in the Balkans is rising amid lack of other investment opportunities," said Saso Stanovnik, chief economist of the Ljubljana-based investment firm Alta Invest.

WHY NOT THE BIGGIES?

The region's better-known bourses -- Budapest, Prague and Warsaw -- are unlikely to be the regional winners this time, even though some of their companies could benefit from a regional bull run prompted by the ECB's measures.

Stock market flotations on these bourses have fallen. A slowing economic recovery has made Polish markets price in cuts of 100 basis points over the next 5-6 months in the central bank's already record-low 2.5 percent main interest rate.

That could further squeeze banks' margins, weighing on bank stocks which account for nearly 40 percent of the blue chip WIG20 index. Warsaw is by far the region's biggest stock exchange with market capitalisation of about $280 billion.

Poland's pension reform has curbed local pension funds' ability to invest in stocks.

In Hungary, heavy taxes on some sectors, including banks, and legislation to help borrowers at the cost of banks weigh on stocks including OTP, or Prague-listed Erste.

Despite the hardship, earnings expectations for the next 12 months are still well above the past 10 years' average in Warsaw and above average in Budapest according to Reuters data. Prague's index could stay flat in the next 12 months, Komercni banka analysts said in a note.

BUCHAREST, LJUBLJANA SHINE

In Bucharest, initial public offerings of three major state-owned firms in the last year have helped the bourse to become the region's third biggest market after Warsaw and Prague.

Further listings are in the pipeline. Daily turnover of around 13 million euros is 40 percent higher than last year, but is still low, making it easy to move prices with small volumes.

Ludwik Sobolewski, the chief executive of the Bucharest exchange, said lowered trading fees and regulation changes could help put the bourse on MSCI's watchlist for countries to be upgraded from frontier to emerging markets. ]

The risk is that prices will swell into a bubble.

"At this moment, I would be even concerned if this rise of indexes is too fast. It can be also this sort of superficial euphoria," Sobolewski told Reuters. ]

Slovenia's bourse is much smaller but has gained more.

"A liquidity rotation is occurring across frontier markets. Countries with attractive valuations and stable policies have particularly benefited this year, Slovenia being one of them," said Asha Mehta of U.S.-based Acadian Asset Management.

Slovenia has so far sold three of the 15 firms slated for privatisation last year. Its main airport Aerodrom Ljubljana was sold at a price 124 percent above its trading price early in 2014. Shares of Telekom Slovenia, the largest firm to be sold, gained some 20 percent this year.

Croatia has been in recession for six years but the bad years forced many companies there to restructure operations. It plans to sell further shares in firms including electrical concern Koncar, telecoms T-HT and the Ploce port.

Legal changes have from this year allowed local pension funds, which control assets worth some 65 billion kuna (10.82 billion US dollar), to invest more in equities -- just the opposite of what happened in Poland and Hungary.

Meaningful capital inflows into Serbian stocks are possible only if the government launches a much-awaited programme to sell off and possibly list state-owned firms. The bourse's index has a low capitalisation of only $3 billion.

"Shares on BELEX are generally undervalued as this market is perceived as a risky one," one Belgrade-based trader said. "Serbia's bourse is in the state of 'awakening'," he added. (Additional reporting by Ivana Sekularac and Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade/Marc Jones in London/Luiza Ilie in Bucharest/Marcin Goclowski and Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw/Jason Hovet in Prague/Igor Ilic and Zoran Radosavljevic in Zagreb; Editing by Gareth Jones)