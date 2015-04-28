LONDON, April 28 Balkan countries such as Bulgaria and Serbia are much less vulnerable to any fallout from a Greek banking collapse than some years ago, due in part to deleveraging and improved fiscal positions, and their exposure to Greece continues to fall.

As fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone again mount, banks have suffered steady deposit flight, taking deposit levels to the lowest since 2005 and forcing them to rely on Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA)from the central bank.

That has raised fears that lenders such as Piraeus and Alpha Bank will cut funding to overseas subsidiaries, which would fuel a credit crunch across a region where bad loans are already very high. That may force local central banks to provide capital.

In Bulgaria, United Bulgarian Bank, Piraeus Bank Bulgaria and Alpha Bank are 100 percent owned by Greek banks while Postbank is 54.2 percent Greek-owned. Four Romanian banks and three Albanian banks are controlled by Greek parents.

However, Greek bank claims on neighbouring states fell last year, with their assets in Bulgaria declining almost 3 percentage points relative to annual economic output, according to this graphic based on latest data from the Bank for International Settlements: link.reuters.com/nuh64w

While still high at 18.9 percent of Bulgaria's gross domestic product, the claims as a share of GDP are down 32 percent since 2009, this graphic shows: link.reuters.com/nuh64w.

In Serbia, Greek bank assets relative to GDP were around 1.4 percent below year-ago levels. Since 2009, Greek claims on Serbia have declined 27 percent, BIS data shows.

"A Greek tail risk scenario would affect (eastern Europe) in line with other risky assets, but the region's idiosyncratic risks are much lower now than in the 2012 episode," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said.

Investors did not need to reduce exposure to the region more than elsewhere, it added.

Markets have been calm and currencies, including Romania's leu and Serbia's dinar , have risen, forcing central bank action to dampen the appreciation. Serbian and Romanian stocks are also up about 5 percent this year .

Investors across Europe seem fairly relaxed about Greece, partly because of a backstop provided by the European Central Bank's 60-billion-euro a month money printing plan.

"Bank linkages have loosened because of deleveraging over the years. Fiscal positions are stronger and there is better ability to run counter-cyclical policies. Finally, the rest of the euro zone, especially Germany, is better placed now to weather the storm," said William Jackson at Capital Economics.

Headline data may also exaggerate the problem, Jackson said, noting BIS data encompassed not only cross-border loans but also local subsidiaries' lending that often is more stable as it is funded from local deposits.

