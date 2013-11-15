BELGRADE/TIRANA Nov 15 Bad loans have turned
the Balkans from high-yielding paradise to profit-sapping
purgatory for international banks, crimping their ability to
lend and weighing on the region's economic potential.
In Albania, banks' return on equity was 34 percent in early
2000 and stayed in double digits for most of the decade until
the financial crisis tightened its grip. It was minus 2 percent
in the third quarter of 2013, after what Seyhan Pencabligil,
president of a lobby group for Albania's 16 banks, called an
"alarming increase in bad loans".
"This is affecting our profitability so negatively that we
are either unable or unwilling to lend more," he said.
Before the crisis, foreign-owned banks typically borrowed
from their parents at low interest rates to lend to corporate
customers in the Balkans. Capital markets were just beginning to
operate, and there was very little equity financing there.
But the 2008 crisis hit the region's corporate sector hard,
and foreign banks could no longer borrow from their parents.
Everything they earned, mostly by investing in government
securities, went to repay debt to the group.
Individually, problems in the Balkan countries are too small
to have a material impact on international banks, but taken as a
whole, the region's difficulties can make their presence felt.
Raiffeisen Bank International, emerging Europe's
second-biggest lender, in September raised its forecast for 2013
bad loan provisions by as much as a fifth, citing struggling
borrowers in Albania, Bulgaria and Slovenia.
"Bad loans are my biggest headache," Draginja Djuric, head
of Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo's market-leading
business in Serbia, where banks made a return on capital in 2012
of just 1.9 percent before taxes, down from 8.6 percent six
years earlier, told an investment forum last month.
"I don't have time to think how we can improve our lending
conditions to boost the economy; bad loans take most of my
time," she said.
In October bad loans in Serbia increased to 24.5 percent of
total lending from 19 percent in January, according to banking
association figures.
That gives Serbia one of the worst non-performing-loan (NPL)
ratios in Europe, only marginally better than the 28 percent
recorded at midyear by the four biggest banks in Greece, the
euro zone's most stricken economy.
"It is hard to say, but we don't expect any improvement in
the future; our economy is not solvent. The only solution is to
attract more foreign direct investment," said Veroljub Dugalic,
head of the Serbian banking association.
NO EASY SOLUTIONS
It's a similar story throughout the region. Bad loans make
up more than 24 percent of lending in Albania, nearly 15 percent
in Bosnia, 17 percent in Montenegro and 14 percent in Croatia,
the newest EU member, central bank figures show.
ECB data show NPL rates in Bulgaria at 12.5 percent at
end-2012. In Romania, it was 18 percent. Figures from the World
Bank show NPLs in the Balkans have been consistently above the
EU average over the last decade. On the plus side, Balkan banks
tend to have higher capital than the EU average, so they have
greater capacity to absorb future loan losses.
"In general, in central and eastern Europe NPLs are becoming
the number 1 policy priority," the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) country and strategy
director, Piroska Nagy, told Reuters. The EBRD holds stakes
worth around 4.1 billion euros in Balkan banks.
Nagy said low growth rates, the lack of a legal framework to
move more aggressively on bad loans and the fact that loans,
mostly indexed in euros, were susceptible to exchange rate
fluctuations contributed to the high number of bad loans.
"It is not OK to sit on lots of NPLs. It is important to
clear balance sheets," Nagy said. "This has to be tackled."
A banker with insight into NPL management in the Balkans
said the picture could be much worse, as some loans classified
as performing had a chequered past.
"In many instances banks have given out additional credit
lines to clients that could not keep up with instalments, just
to keep paying for interest on the first credit line," he said.
"This way the first credit line seems to be under control.
However, it is not paid out of the cash flow but out of the
second credit line."
Among the foreign-owned banks that dominate Balkan banking,
NPL treatment and recognition isn't necessarily as rigorous as
at their international parents, said a banker with an
international consultancy firm who is familiar with Balkan
banks.
"It depends on the discipline the parent has, and the level
of control they exert," he said. "Some have much more
decentralised local operations than others."
"There's always a question mark on the extent to which banks
recognise NPLs," the consultant added. "The standard varies
quite significantly across different countries."
UNHAPPY PARENTS
If the bad loan problem has been years in the making -
regional central bank governors in Belgrade last week partly
blamed foreign banks' poor credit risk management in the late
1990s and early 2000s - it could also be years in the mending.
"We think the macroeconomic environment will be extremely
unfavourable for the next three or four years, and we
unfortunately fear that the zenith of non-performing loans has
not been reached yet," said Franz Hahn, a senior economist at
the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO).
Now they are having to find savings to offset the charges.
"Parent banks are not happy. There will be cost-cutting in
the banking sector ... in the whole region," said one executive
at a big lender who has exposure to the region, adding that the
Balkans had become a "black hole" for foreign banks.
Not all foreign parents are equally concerned. "We're not
seeing any particular burden there at the moment," said a senior
executive whose bank has billions of euros of assets in the
Balkans. "The rate of non-performing loan creation has gone
down. We're past the worst."
Italian bank UniCredit's Bank Austria unit, the
leading lender in central and eastern Europe, has said it is not
concerned what an ECB-led review of big banks' balance sheets
might turn up.
Ellen Goldstein, the World Bank's director for southeast
Europe, is also cautiously optimistic.
"While there may be not a quick win on this (NPLs), we are
starting to see some progress. Reduction in public sector
arrears and payment of bills owed to the private sector will
also help to resolve that situation," she said of Albania.