BELGRADE, April 23 In 1980s' Yugoslavia, a small family-run hair products manufacturer made a splash with an advert for a hair-loss shampoo featuring a young man singing the Lionel Ritchie song "Don't Wanna Lose You".

Biomelem has since grown to become one of the most recognisable herbal shampoo producers in the ex-Yugoslav republic of Serbia, with an excellent credit record and VIP status at several banks.

Nevertheless, it says it cannot get a long-term bank loan big enough to grow and add to the 15 staff it currently employs.

"Small family companies like ours can only get short-term loans to finance liquidity," said co-owner Zoran Ilic.

Biomelem is a victim of a climate of credit-shy banks in the Balkans, burdened by bad loans since the global crisis and reluctant to lend to small firms without demanding rates of interest that many are unwilling to pay.

This has slowed the rise in non-performing loans, but it has also hampered the revival of economies that banks helped drive in the early 2000s. Fellow ex-Yugoslav republic Slovenia, now a member of the euro zone, has seen lending fall more than 40 percent since the end of 2008.

In Bosnia, loans to the corporate sector fell in February for the fourth straight month, sliding 4.2 percent from the same month last year.

In Serbia, which is trying to pull itself out of recession, Ilic said banks were willing to extend Biomelem loans of 25,000 to 40,000 euros, far less than the company's monthly revenue, on a repayment period of 18 months only.

"Large companies we compete with in the market have better access to capital," said Ilic. "It's very difficult to be competitive if you have to pay a 7 percent interest rate on funds you get from banks."

Bad loans account for 23 percent of total lending in Serbia, up from 4 percent in 2007 before the onset of the global crisis. Four of the hardest-hit banks closed over the past four years at a cost to taxpayers of 800 million euros.

Bankers expect to see further consolidation following an inspection of all 30 banks in Serbia by the International Monetary Fund this year.

"We see a decrease in lending activity, which is the basic job of every bank," said Veroljub Dugalic, Secretary General of Serbia's Banking Association.

"Banks are being more cautious, and with the aim of reducing risk they raise lending criteria."

Dugalic said banks held reserves totalling 3.2 billion euros ($3.42 billion) to cover bad loans and which cannot be included in their lending portfolio.

HIGH RISK PREMIUMS

According to the Serbian central bank, overall lending and deposits fell by 8 percent to 1,650 billion RSD (13.7 billion euros) from September 2012 to September 2014.

Dugalic said lending to the corporate sector and small businesses combined fell 1.4 percent month-on-month in March, despite a flood of cheap money on the back of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing.

Since the end of January, lending to the corporate sector and small businesses fell by 2.4 percent, Banking Association data shows.

A bank executive who asked not to be named said very few SMEs were willing to borrow at the rates offered.

"Interest rates are high because of high risk premiums for Serbia," he said. World Bank data put Serbia's risk premium on lending at 7 percentage points in 2014.

The problem is even more acute in Slovenia, which narrowly avoided having to seek an international bailout in 2013 to save its banks, burdened by billions of euros in toxic debt.

Banks in Slovenia have since set the bar far higher for lending, which in February stood at 21.6 billion euros, compared with 33.7 billion in December 2008.

Last year, banks in Slovenia rejected 18 percent of all loan requests, up from 14 percent in 2013, the Slovenian daily Dnevnik reported.

"In Slovenia there are too many banks and all are targeting the same companies," Tanja Turk, head of the department for medium-sized enterprises at the Slovenian unit of UniCredit bank told Slovenian daily Delo. Turk, however, denied banks were reluctant to lend to even profitable companies.

Central bank figures in Croatia, another former Yugoslav Republic, bucked the trend, showing a slight rise in lending in the last quarter of 2014. The growth was generated, however, by a sharper rise in lending to state-owned companies.

Central bank governor Boris Vujcic told state television that in the second week of April banks had 10 billion kuna (1.32 billion euros) in excess liquidity kept with the central bank at 0 percent interest rather than lending it out.

"Banks place their money where they see the lowest risk, and that is to state-owned companies." (1 euro = 7.5709 kuna) ($1 = 0.9347 euros) (1 euro = 120.3638 Serbian dinars) (Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade, Marja Novak in Ljubljana, Daria Sito-Sucic in Sarajevo and Zoran Radosavljevic in Zagreb; Editing by Matt Robinson)