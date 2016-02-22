LONDON Feb 22 Serbia and Slovenia's stock
exchanges will join SEE Link, an EBRD-supported regional network
for trading securities that will help to integrate domestic
stock markets, increase liquidity and improve access for
investors and local brokers.
The Belgrade and Ljubljana Stock Exchanges confirmed their
intention to join SEE Link at the Western Balkans Investment
Summit in London, at which the trading platform was launched in
the presence of regional prime ministers.
SEE Link was started by the Bulgarian, Macedonian and
Croatian stock exchanges with the aim of creating regional
infrastructure for the trading of securities listed on those
markets.
It is expected to be fully operational at the end of March
with the launch of an order-routing system. At the same time, a
blue chip index called SEE LinkX will be introduced.
It is envisaged that around eight stock exchange members
from Bulgaria, 10 from Croatia and 10 from Macedonia will
connect to the platform from day one.
"Preliminary interest expressed by investors is very
encouraging and we believe it will eventually increase," said
Ivan Takev, chief executive of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
supported the initial phase of the project with a 540,000 euro
grant for order-routing in July 2014. Participating stock
exchanges also provided 80,000 euros to SEE Link.
Strengthening local capital markets and encouraging the use
of local currencies is one of the EBRD's priorities in the
Western Balkans, it said. The bank is also promoting the
establishment of a regional central counterparty service.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Dominic Evans)