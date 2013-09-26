* Big state firms kept on government life-support
* Ex-Yugoslav republics can no longer afford them
* Pressure growing to give them up, swallow job losses
By Ivana Sekularac
PODGORICA, Sept 26 There was once a time when a
job at Podgorica's sprawling aluminium plant meant a free
apartment, a discount on holiday rentals and a large dose of
prestige in socialist Yugoslavia.
In its heyday in the late 1970s, Kombinat Aluminijuma
Podgorica (KAP) supported the families of 5,000 workers. Now,
with its workforce cut to a fifth, huge parts of the complex
resemble a ghost town, blanketed in dust and suffocated by debts
of more than 380 million euros ($513 million).
That's 10 percent of the economic output of Montenegro, the
tiny Adriatic republic that inherited KAP when Yugoslavia fell
apart in war in the 1990s.
Montenegro is now torn between a pressing need for economic
stability and the political and social cost of closing down KAP.
It's a choice faced by others in the Balkans: giving up a
cherished, but ultimately unprofitable business model, spurred
by financial necessity and hope of renewed prosperity within the
European Union.
"This is not the 1980s any more," said Andrew Roberts, head
of the Belgrade-based Eastern Europe Economics research
consultancy. "These companies have debts, they're inefficient.
In some cases you might be able to reduce size, in some cases
you have to close it and some jobs will have to be lost - the
question is when?"
The former Yugoslavia is littered with such industrial
dinosaurs, deprived of the largesse of the late socialist leader
Josip Broz Tito but kept on life-support by governments too
scared to pull the plug.
KAP stands out for its sheer size relative to a country of
680,000 people. Last year, the plant accounted for more than 30
percent of Montenegrin exports, 40 percent the year before. It
now faces bankruptcy proceedings.
Political wrangling over KAP's debt has weakened the hand of
Montenegro's dominant political figure for the past two decades,
Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic.
He sold KAP in 2005 to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska
for 48.5 million euros, a year before Montenegro split from its
state union with Serbia and became independent.
POLITICAL FALLOUT
Yugoslavia's disintegration had already taken its toll, with
KAP's workforce cut to 3,500. Rising electricity costs and
plummeting commodity prices with the onset of the global
financial crisis imposed further losses.
Fearing the plant's possible closure, the Montenegrin
government covered part of KAP's electricity bills and provided
loan guarantees. When KAP failed to pay back its debts, the
government was landed with a 120 million euro bill.
Converting debt to equity, the state took back half of
Deripaska's stake in 2009. Then in July this year, a court
launched bankruptcy proceedings.
Montenegro's government is still unsure what to do with the
plant, and a rift in the coalition over whether to repay part of
the debts to the power utility has stalled adoption of a revised
2013 budget and opened an unprecedented challenge to Djukanovic.
Now a representative of Deripaska has said he intends to sue
the government for 1 billion euros.
"Moving KAP toward liquidation appears to be the least
costly option, and the one option that would also improve
resource allocation," a World Bank official, who asked not to be
named, told Reuters.
But that means layoffs, a drop in exports and a loss of face
for Djukanovic. The EU, which Montenegro is now negotiating to
join, bans subsidies to loss-making firms.
The pressure has grown alongside rising public debt levels
and budget deficits in the ex-Yugoslav republics.
"INDUSTRIES WILL DISAPPEAR"
But even now, it's hard to say goodbye.
In Bosnia, 1.5 percent of the country's economic output this
year will be spent on subsidies, some to keep aluminium plant
Aluminij Mostar, a major exporter, up and running.
In Serbia, the state pays out some 750 million euros, or 2.6
percent of GDP, in subsidies per year. In 2011, the government
bought back Serbia's sole steel plant from U.S. Steel to avert
its closure and the loss of 5,500 jobs, taking on the burden of
salary payments and a minimum level of loss-making production.
The government, battling to keep its budget shortfall below
five percent of output, has pledged to rein in subsidies and
restructure state companies. But it will take time.
"The economy is not like a bicycle," Economy Minister Sasa
Radulovic told a news conference. "You cannot turn the wheel in
a different direction easily."
The transition to a market economy has been painful for
nations used to the cosy embrace of socialism. Unemployment in
Serbia is 24 percent, in Bosnia, 27.5 percent.
"They will realise changes are inevitable and some
industries will disappear," said Hrvoje Stojic, an economist at
Hypo Alpe Adria bank in Zagreb.
Setting out on talks towards EU entry, Montenegro and Serbia
need only look to ex-Yugoslav Croatia, the EU's newest member,
to see what awaits them. There the government has given up
extensive control over the economy, most symbolically over its
prized ship-building industry.
The government spent five billion euros on the shipyards
over 15 years, and then gave them up before joining the EU in
July. One closed, and three were sold into private hands.
Unemployment has risen from 17.7 percent a year ago to 18.4
percent today, and there is little sign of new job creation.
In Podgorica, 32-year KAP veteran Dragan Drobnjak recalls
teeming canteens when the plant spanned the production chain,
from raw alumina to power cables to tin foil for chocolate bars.
Workers have watched salaries shrink from 600 euros a month
when Deripaska bought the plant, to 275 euros today. "It was
promising in the beginning, right after privatisation," Drobnjak
said. "Now, this is the worst moment in the history of KAP."