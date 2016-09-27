BELGRADE, Sept 27 Economic growth in the Western Balkan region will accelerate to 3.2 percent next year and to 3.6 percent in 2018 on the back of recovering domestic consumption, rising investment and higher exports, the World Bank said in a report published on Tuesday.

The bank had previously forecast 2017 growth of 3 percent for the region, which comprises Serbia, Albania, Kosovo, Bosnia, Macedonia and Montenegro - all candidates for European Union membership.

It also slightly raised its 2016 growth forecast to 2.7 percent from 2.6 percent, but added a note of caution.

"The sluggish expansion in the EU, the uncertainty about the implications of Brexit, continued weakness in Greece, the political tensions in Turkey and the refugee crisis will continue to weigh on growth prospects," it said.

Britain voted in June to leave the EU in a process, known as Brexit, likely to take years. Heavily indebted Greece remains dependent on international loans to keep its economy afloat and investors also remain concerned about Turkey's prospects following a failed military coup there in July.

Despite such concerns, the World Bank raised its 2016 growth forecast for Serbia, the largest economy in the Western Balkans, to 2.5 percent from 1.8 percent.

However, the bank cut its forecast for Macedonia to 2 percent from 3.7 percent due to a domestic political crisis that has hampered investment. The political uncertainty could continue to weigh on growth prospects in Macedonia and Kosovo, it added.

Near-term economic growth should help reduce regional unemployment, which it expected to average 20.3 percent in 2016.

But youth unemployment remains as high as 54.3 percent in Bosnia and nearly 39 percent in Montenegro. Across the region it is especially elevated among young women and ethnic minorities.

Before the 2008 global financial crisis, the Balkan states were flooded with cheap capital that fueled average growth of 5-7 percent a year.

The World Bank and other international organisations have called for structural reforms, including reductions in the public sector, pension reforms and privatisations to tackle a sharp rise in budget deficits and the high unemployment.

To secure lasting growth the Western Balkan nations need to improve their business climate and public services, ensure the sustainable use of energy and natural resources and eliminate barriers to formal employment, the bank said in its report. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Thomas Escritt and Gareth Jones)