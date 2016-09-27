BELGRADE, Sept 27 Economic growth in the Western
Balkan region will accelerate to 3.2 percent next year and to
3.6 percent in 2018 on the back of recovering domestic
consumption, rising investment and higher exports, the World
Bank said in a report published on Tuesday.
The bank had previously forecast 2017 growth of 3 percent
for the region, which comprises Serbia, Albania, Kosovo, Bosnia,
Macedonia and Montenegro - all candidates for European Union
membership.
It also slightly raised its 2016 growth forecast to 2.7
percent from 2.6 percent, but added a note of caution.
"The sluggish expansion in the EU, the uncertainty about the
implications of Brexit, continued weakness in Greece, the
political tensions in Turkey and the refugee crisis will
continue to weigh on growth prospects," it said.
Britain voted in June to leave the EU in a process, known as
Brexit, likely to take years. Heavily indebted Greece remains
dependent on international loans to keep its economy afloat and
investors also remain concerned about Turkey's prospects
following a failed military coup there in July.
Despite such concerns, the World Bank raised its 2016 growth
forecast for Serbia, the largest economy in the Western Balkans,
to 2.5 percent from 1.8 percent.
However, the bank cut its forecast for Macedonia to 2
percent from 3.7 percent due to a domestic political crisis that
has hampered investment. The political uncertainty could
continue to weigh on growth prospects in Macedonia and Kosovo,
it added.
Near-term economic growth should help reduce regional
unemployment, which it expected to average 20.3 percent in 2016.
But youth unemployment remains as high as 54.3 percent in
Bosnia and nearly 39 percent in Montenegro. Across the region it
is especially elevated among young women and ethnic minorities.
Before the 2008 global financial crisis, the Balkan states
were flooded with cheap capital that fueled average growth of
5-7 percent a year.
The World Bank and other international organisations have
called for structural reforms, including reductions in the
public sector, pension reforms and privatisations to tackle a
sharp rise in budget deficits and the high unemployment.
To secure lasting growth the Western Balkan nations need to
improve their business climate and public services, ensure the
sustainable use of energy and natural resources and eliminate
barriers to formal employment, the bank said in its report.
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Thomas Escritt and
Gareth Jones)