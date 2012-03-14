* No fish, no power
* Worst drought in at least 40 years
* Winter storm offers little relief
By Maja Zuvela
JABLANICKO LAKE, Bosnia, March 14 Ramiz
Memidzan, 66, was a young boy when he last saw the village where
he was born in southern Bosnia, before dam construction and the
creation of Jablanicko Lake in the 1950s covered the site with
30 metres of water.
This year he can see again the tomb stones of its Muslim
graveyard and broken railway tracks - remnants that jut out of
the mud following the worst drought in at least 40 years in the
Balkans, which has left countries that rely on hydro power
struggling to maintain a steady electricity supply.
The dams on the Neretva river near the lake feed a system
that normally produces an average of 2,000 megawatt-hours of
electricity per year, but the drought that began in August has
shrunk output to just a quarter of that amount.
"I cannot recall when the lake has ever been so low," says
Memidzan as his hand points to what is left of the reservoir,
one of five that supply power to southern Bosnia.
"There are no fish left here," he adds, standing on his boat
house, stranded in the mud.
Hydro power accounts for most of Albania's electricity
output and about half of Bosnia's, followed by Croatia and
Slovenia at 40 percent, Serbia at 30 percent and Montenegro at
17 percent. Kosovo mainly relies on coal.
The drought has forced cash-strapped nations to import more
power at higher prices. Bosnia, normally the one net power
exporter in the region, paid 20 million Bosnian marka (14.4
million) to import electricity in January, compared with January
2011 when it earned 70 million marka from power exports.
In February a blizzard and temperatures as low as minus 30
degrees Celsius combined with the drought to put such a strain
on ageing energy infrastructure that it came close to buckling.
Governments had to suspend energy supplies to businesses and
limit residential use to keep the lights on.
"These problems are a clear indication of how urgently this
sector needs investments," Bosnia's regional energy minister,
Erdal Trhulj, said in an interview. "Had there been any natural
gas cuts, the system would have collapsed."
Spot power prices in December and January were around 120
euros per megawatt hour and then soared above 150 euros during
the February storm, Nenad Savic of trading and investment group
Energy Financing Team said in an interview.
Prices have since receded to 55 to 65 euros but they are
still higher than spot prices in Germany and countries further
north, he added.
"There is a question whether the utilities will be able to
recuperate from losses caused by drought and
longer-than-expected outages," Savic said.
The heavy February snow will provide only a little relief to
the dry conditions, with the spring melt not expected to lift
reservoirs to normal levels, said Branislava Milekic, the
general manager of Bosnia's second-largest utility, EPRS
.
INVESTMENT NOT SO EASY TO FIND
New investment is needed in power plants and grids after the
sector fell into disrepair during the Balkan wars of the 1990s.
Balkan states, as a part of their path to the European
Union, furthermore have pledged to liberalize their energy
sectors and achieve EU power generation standards by 2015, which
will require outside expertise and financing.
Bosnia, Serbia and Croatia are each hoping to lure up to 10
billion euros ($13.1 billion) over the coming decade to invest
in the grid, in new power plants to diversify supply sources and
other projects.
Potential investors are hesitant, however, given that
governments in the region like to keep a cap on power prices,
fearing excessive increases could fuel inflation or trigger
voter discontent.
That is not to mention obstacles such as red tape,
regulatory uncertainty, a lack of legal transparency and the
dominance of state-run utilities.
As an example, Bosnia's Serb Republic authorities have
issued concessions for the construction of more than 120 small
hydro-power plants in this autonomous region since 2005. So far
only three have been built.
Bosnian businessman Ljubo Glamocic said he was awarded a
concession to build a small hydro plant before a long process
for securing a construction permit and problems in getting local
bank funding forced him to scuttle the project.
"I had no other option but pull out and transfer the
concession to another company," he said.
In normal years, the Balkan region's power generation
capacity is already about 2,000 MW short of demand. Energy
experts estimate that its demand will jump 50 percent in a
decade.
"Unless their (government) policies are set right, the
lights are going to go out," Ron Wood, the World Bank leading
economist for the Western Balkans, told a recent conference.
($1 = 0.7610 euros)
(Additional Reporting by Gordana Katana and Daria Sito-Sucic;
Editing by Michael Kahn and Jane Baird)