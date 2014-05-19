SARAJEVO May 19 More than a quarter of Bosnia's 4 million people have been affected by the worst floods to hit the Balkans in over a century, Foreign Minister Zlatko Lagumdzija said on Monday.

He told a news conference that more than 100,000 houses and other buildings were no longer usable and that around 1 million people had been cut off from clean water supplies.

"The consequences of the flood are terrifying," Lagumdzija said. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Janet Lawrence)