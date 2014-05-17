* Worst flooding in Balkans in over a century
* Death toll in Bosnia reaches eleven
* Volunteers rush to defend west Serbian town
By Marko Djurica
OBRENOVAC, Serbia, May 17 Emergency services
pulled seven dead bodies from flooded homes in Bosnia on
Saturday and soldiers rushed to free hundreds of people stranded
in a school in Serbia during the worst floods to hit the Balkans
in over a century.
A Reuters photographer in the town of Obrenovac, 30 km (18
miles) southwest of the Serbian capital Belgrade and the worst
hit by days of heavy rainfall, estimated the water level at 2-3
metres.
"The whole town is under water," he said.
Residents stood on roofs and terraces waiting to be rescued,
while soldiers in amphibious military vehicles tried to evacuate
an estimated 700 people, mainly women and children, from a
primary school located on higher ground.
Further to the west, thousands of volunteers joined
soldiers, police and firefighters overnight in building sandbag
flood defences around the town of Sabac, threatened by the
rising waters of the River Sava.
"Now we have to sit and wait, to wait for that next wave and
to hope," Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic told a news
conference.
Vucic said the first bodies had been found in Obrenovac,
worst hit by the heaviest rainfall in the region since records
began almost 120 years ago. He did not specify how many people
had died.
In Serbia, some 95,000 homes were without electricity on
Saturday, with the country's energy system near breaking point.
The country hiked imports to make up for a cut of 40 percent in
capacity.
By Friday in Serbia, three people had drowned, including a
rescue worker. In Bosnia, the death toll reached 11, with the
discovery of six bodies in the eastern town of Doboj on Saturday
and another in Samac in the north.
"I'm afraid that won't be the end," Bosnian Serb leader
Milorad Dodik told a news conference with Vucic in Belgrade.
LANDSLIDES
Authorities in Bosnia said they would evacuate about 10,000
people from the eastern region of Bijeljina, accomodating them
in schools. Mayor Mico Micic appealed for blankets and food.
Helicopters evacuated people from the northern Bosnian towns
of Samac and Modrica and trucks and bulldozers carried food to
the hardest hit areas.
About 1,000 people, including babies, pregnant women,
invalids and elderly were evacuated from the region of Zeljezno
Polje in central Bosnia, where hundreds of homes were destroyed
in landslides.
"I think we'll never be able to return to our village,"
local Muslim imam Zuhdija Ridzal told Reuters by telephone from
Zeljezno Polje. "It has disappeared in landslides."
Serbia's state-run power utility Elektroprivreda Srbije
(EPS) trimmed output at its largest hydro power plant, Djerdap
1, on the Danube river by a quarter and closed down 1,650 MW in
capacity of its largest coal-fired power plant Nikola Tesla
(TENT) late on Friday, on top of a 10 percent cut in total
output a day before.
Flooding of the Kolubara, the Danube and the Sava rivers
brought down cables and transformer stations, soaked coal
depots that feed power plant and caused a fire inside the
Kolubara power plant complex which had been shuttered since
Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic and Maja Zuvela in
Sarajevo, Fedja Grulovic in Belgrade; Writing by Matt Robinson;
Editing by Angus MacSwan)