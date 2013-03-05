Aral Sea: big fish is back in small pond
ARAL SEA, Kazakhstan, June 1 The Aral Sea, once the world's fourth biggest lake, is most likely gone forever, its death having brought about decades of environmental disaster.
ARAL SEA, Kazakhstan, June 1 The Aral Sea, once the world's fourth biggest lake, is most likely gone forever, its death having brought about decades of environmental disaster.
COLOMBO, June 1 Sri Lankan shares rose for a second straight session on Thursday, posting their highest close in nearly one week, in high turnover with foreign investors buying into the island nations' risky assets.