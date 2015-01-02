BRIEF-Everi reports Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Everi reports 2017 first quarter results and announces completion of refinancing
Jan 2 Canadian fuel-cell products maker Ballard Power Systems said it would miss its 2014 revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) forecast after it terminated two licensing deals.
Ballard said it would terminate two licensing agreements in China due to material breaches by Azure Hydrogen.
Beijing Azure Hydrogen Energy Science & Tech Corp is a China-based strategic partner of Ballard Power. (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
May 9 News Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as the owner of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal saw an uptick in its news and information unit and its digital real estate business.