July 29 Canada's Ballard Power Systems Inc
reported a smaller second-quarter loss, helped
by continuing demand for its fuelcells that are used in
forklifts and telecom networks.
Ballard's net loss narrowed to $4.5 million, or 3 cents per
share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $5.2 million, or 5
cents per share, a year earlier.
The Burnaby, British Columbia-based company's revenue rose
27 percent to $18.5 million.
Ballard's U.S.-listed shares, which have risen more than 18
percent in the past 3 months, closed at $4.32 on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday.
