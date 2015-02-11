Feb 11 Canadian fuel cell maker Ballard Power
Systems Inc's shares soared 63 percent after it said
Volkswagen AG would pay more than $80 million to buy
some patents and extend a service contract.
Ballard said on Wednesday it would sell to the German
carmaker the automotive-related portion of the fuel cell patents
it had bought from United Technologies Corp last April.
The deal also extends by two years, through March 2019,
Ballard's existing four-year contract for designing and
manufacturing fuel cell stacks used in Volkswagen's
demonstrations car program.
Volkswagen has the option to extend the contract, signed in
2013, by another two years.
"While timing of the vehicle commercialization is years
away, this revenue stream is very high margin," Cowen and Co
analysts wrote in a note.
Engineering services accounted for about 40 percent of
Ballard's third-quarter sales.
The business is gaining importance over product development,
in the near term, the analysts said.
Ballard said it would retain a royalty-free license for the
patents it was selling to use in buses, non-automotive
applications and some pre-commercial automotive uses.
The company provides backup power systems to telecom
networks as well as for distributed power generation. It also
provides fuel cell stacks for forklift trucks and buses.
The Burnaby, British Columbia-based company has been trying
to add clients for its high-margin backup-power unit for the
auto industry. Its customers include BAE Systems Plc,
Toyota Motor Corp and Belgian bus maker Van Hool.
Ballard's shares were up 50.7 percent at C$3.21 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange, after touching a three-month high of
$3.47. The company's U.S.-listed shares were up 50.9
percent at $2.55 on the Nasdaq at midday.
Shares of Ballard's competitors, Plug Power Inc,
FuelCell Energy Inc and Hydrogenics Corp were
up between 2 percent and 7 percent.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)