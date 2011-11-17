NEW DELHI Nov 17 India's largest paper
maker Ballarpur Industries Ltd expects to improve its
margin significantly from Jan-March as it has raised prices and
new pulp capacity lowers cost, its finance chief said on
Thursday.
The company expects to boost its operating margin by 200 bps
in the March-quarter from 19 percent in July-Sept as fresh pulp
capacity began operation at its Malaysia unit, B. Hariharan,
group director (finance), told Reuters in a telephonic
interview.
The margin would rise further to 24 percent next fiscal year
after pulp capacity expansion in India is completed in the
June-quarter, he said.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)