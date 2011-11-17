NEW DELHI Nov 17 India's largest paper maker Ballarpur Industries Ltd expects to improve its margin significantly from Jan-March as it has raised prices and new pulp capacity lowers cost, its finance chief said on Thursday.

The company expects to boost its operating margin by 200 bps in the March-quarter from 19 percent in July-Sept as fresh pulp capacity began operation at its Malaysia unit, B. Hariharan, group director (finance), told Reuters in a telephonic interview.

The margin would rise further to 24 percent next fiscal year after pulp capacity expansion in India is completed in the June-quarter, he said. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)