HONG KONG, July 16 (IFR) - Indian papermaker Ballarpur
Industries bonds continue to drift after a downgrade in its
outlook by S&P which came on the heels of a 300bp spike in
yields on its perpetuals since the start of the year.
Its unrated USD200m bonds, were sold last year at a yield of
9.75% and are currently yielding around 16% on the bid side,
according to Thomson Reuters data. On a price basis they are at
81/84 cents on the dollar, continuing to slide since their debut
below par in August.
"They were already stretched and this was reflected in the
bonds which have actually gone up in recent days," said a trader
at an Asian bank referring to the lows of mid-70s struck in May.
"This is a retail driven bond, institutions haven't been
involved in this at all so it will not be that active."
The bonds plunged in mid-January just ahead of its December
quarter earnings which showed a 72% plunge in net profit. The
company is now considering internal restructuring of its assets.
Late on Friday, S&P said it had revised BILT's outlook to
negative from stable, blaming the stretched debt and cash flow
metrics relative to the company's BB- rating.
"We expect the improvement in BILT's profitability to be
slower than we anticipated. This is because a delay in the
company's pulp capacity expansion in Malaysia and India has
deferred cost-saving benefits," the agency said.
"We expect BILT's revenue to stagnate over next two years
because the company has no new paper capacity coming up," it
said while calling its liquidity "less than adequate".