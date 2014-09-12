Sept 12 Ballast Nedam Nv :
* Letter of intent with H2 has not led to an agreement
* Sale of alternative fuel companies to Bencis has been
completed
* Letter of intent with H2 Equity Partners for sale of
Rademakers Gieterij B.V., TBS Soest B.V. and Recycling
Maatschappij Feniks B.V. has not resulted in agreement
* Will pursue planned divestment of these companies with
other parties
* Sale of CNG Net B.V., LNG24 B.V. and CNG Net Realisatie En
Onderhoud B.V. to funds managed by Bencis Capital Partners has
been completed
* Package of divestments represents a total selling price of
about 26.5 mln euro, and generates profit of over 5 mln euro for
co
* Number of jobs involved will not be affected by this
transaction
