* Shares down 16 percent
* Results postponed to April 24
* Forecast of 2014 op loss of 35-45 mln euros scrapped
AMSTERDAM, March 18 Dutch builder Ballast Nedam
on Wednesday scrapped its 2014 forecast and postponed
annual results after cost overruns, sending its shares down more
than 20 percent.
The company said it was discussing changes to its financing
arrangements with bankers as cost overruns at two projects
pointed to an end-2014 solvency ratio markedly lower than the 10
percent it had forecast.
Shares in the company were down 16 percent at 0836 GMT.
Ballast Nedam had forecast a 2014 operating loss of 35
million euros to 45 million euros