AMSTERDAM, Sept 9 Turkey's Renaissance Construction said on Wednesday it will slash its takeover offer for Ballast Nedam by 80 percent after the Dutch builder issued a new profit warning.

Ballast Nedam said it expects losses of 20 million euros ($22 million) as a result of "deteriorating results" in its project portfolio, as well as unspecified damages resulting from the bankruptcy of partner engineering firm Imtech.

In a joint statement, the companies said Renaissance will cut its bid for Ballast Nedam to 0.30 euro from 1.55 euros per share when the companies announced an intended takeover in July.

Renaissance will inject an additional 17.6 million euros of capital into the ailing Dutch company.

The new offer values Ballast Nedam, which had a market capitalisation of more than 500 million euros in late 2007, at just 6 million euros.

Shares in the company have lost 80 percent of their value over the past year.

Ballast Nedam was hit by losses on two major projects and postponed publication of its annual results as it renegotiated financing.

In July, Ballast reported a first=half net loss of 10 million euros from a loss of 45 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell to 420 million euros from 515 million.

The companies said on Wednesday that Renaissance would launch its formal offer on Oct. 1, the original launch date, under the revised terms.

($1 = 0.8966 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)