AMSTERDAM, July 22 Troubled Dutch builder
Ballast Nedam has agreed to be taken over by Turkey's
Renaissance Construction in a deal valuing the target at just 30
million euros ($33 million), the companies said in a joint
statement on Wednesday.
Ballast Nedam, which was brought to the brink of insolvency
by heavy losses on two projects, twice postponed the publication
of its annual results this year while it sought additional
financing from its creditors.
Renaissance will pay 1.55 euros for each Ballast Nedam
share, which closed at 1.65 euros on Tuesday, though the
companies said the offer represented a 29.2 percent premium to
their price in May when the Dutch company announced it was in
talks with unnamed bidders.
Once a star of the Amsterdam stock exchange, the company was
forced to bid very low for contracts following the collapse of
the Dutch construction market in 2008. Its shares have lost 80
percent of their value over the past year.
Renaissance, which has built real estate and infrastructure
projects throughout Europe, central Asia, the Middle East and
Africa, will inject 30 million euros into the company after the
deal, the companies said.
"We believe in the proven strengths of Ballast Nedam in
engineering and specialized construction methods and Ballast
Nedam's potential to competitively leverage these in the
international markets," Renaissance President Erman Illcak said
in a statement.
Separately, Ballast Nedam said its net loss for the first
half had narrowed to 10 million euros from 45 million a year
ago. Revenue fell to 420 million euros from 515 million.
($1 = 0.9132 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by David Holmes)