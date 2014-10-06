Oct 6 Ballast Nedam NV
* Expects results for 2014 to deteriorate as a result of
ongoing cost overruns on public-private partnership project A15
Maasvlakte-Vaanplein
* Due to its 40% share in A15 Maasvlakte-Vaanplein Project,
it would have to take losses of EUR87 million
* As a result of ballast nedam's 40% share, this would
increase company's losses from EUR87 million to approximately
EUR100 million
* Expects that cost overruns will increase further in final
quarter
* As long as there is uncertainty regarding processing of
claims submitted by a-lanes A15, Ballast Nedam is unable to
indicate precise amount of losses after settlement of claims
* Expects to continue to honour its agreements with banks
regarding covenants and credit facilities
