* Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share at $0.78 vs est
$0.77
* Fourth-quarter revenue at $245.8 mln vs est $244 mln
* Sees 2013 earnings per share at $2.95 to $3.30 vs est
$3.11
* Shares up 3 percent after the bell
Aug 9 Slot machine maker Bally Technologies Inc
reported better-than-expected quarterly results on
strong growth in its gaming equipment segment.
Fourth-quarter profit rose to $26.5 million, or 61 cents per
share, from $25.5 million, or 51 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 78 cents per share, 1
cent above analysts' average estimate.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $245.8 million, slightly above
Wall Street estimates of $244.0 million. Gaming equipment
revenues jumped 33 percent to $97 million.
The company, whose peers include International Game
Technology and WMS Industries Inc, expects
per-share earnings of $2.95 to $3.30 for the new fiscal year.
Analysts on average were looking for earnings of $3.11 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Bally shares were up 3 percent after the bell. They had
closed at $41.99 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.