ZURICH Aug 30 Tax-efficient schemes for the
wealthy started to pay their way at Swiss insurer Baloise
as the company reported a near-8 percent increase in
first-half profit on Thursday.
Baloise's Liechtenstein-based operation, which sells life
insurance policies into which the very wealthy place stocks,
private equity holdings and other bankable assets to lower their
tax rate, reported a profit for the first time.
Such policies, known as insurance wrappers, have been
subjected to increasing regulatory scrutiny in recent years,
with critics saying that they can be used as a tax-dodging tool.
Baloise Life saw revenues rise 15.4 percent to 242.3 million
Swiss francs ($253.56 million). Business from unit-linked
products, which the company is pushing as part of its overall
growth strategy, rose 18 percent.
"That's partly due to the wealth-linked insurance policies,"
Chief Executive Martin Strobel said of the rise in unit-linked
products. "In Italy the products are seeing strong demand."
Switzerland, where banking secrecy is crucial to its $2
trillion offshore wealth-management industry, and Italy held
initial talks in May on the possibility of retroactively taxing
undeclared funds held by Italians offshore in Switzerland.
A deal could net Rome billions of euros of revenue as it
fights to cut debts and climb out of recession.
Under accords struck with Britain and Germany, Switzerland
will act as a tax collector for a one-off levy on undeclared
money, but Swiss banking confidentiality will be preserved
because account holders' names will not be divulged.
Rival insurer Swiss Life saw gross written
premiums for the first half of the year rise 4.7 percent for the
segment of its business that includes insurance wrappers, though
it did not give a specific reason for the rise.
Overall, Baloise recorded a profit of 219.3 million Swiss
francs for the first half of 2012, a rise of 7.8 percent, thanks
in part to a solid underwriting result. It reaffirmed its pledge
to pay attractive dividends. The insurer paid 4.5 francs per
share in 2011.
($1 = 0.9556 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by David Goodman)