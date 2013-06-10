ZURICH, June 10 Baloise said it will cut 400 German jobs over the next four years as part of 40 million euros ($52.88 million) in spending cuts.

The Basel-based insurer will shut offices in Bremen and Nuremberg in three years, and pool resources at sites in Hamburg and Bad Homburg, the company said on Monday.

"With these optimisation measures, we are making our German insurance business fit for the future and are emphasising the strategic importance of Germany as a core market," Baloise Chief Executive Martin Strobel said in a statement.

Baloise, which expects the cuts to help profits from the current year, said it targets a lower combined ratio of between 93 and 96 percent by doing so. ($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)