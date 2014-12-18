BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 18 Baloise Holding AG :
* Juerg Schiltknecht, acting deputy CEO and CFO of Basler Versicherungen in Germany, will become CEO of Basler Versicherungen in Germany as of May 1, 2015
* Kay Boelke will be appointed to executive committee from May 1, 2015, with responsibility for Finance and Investments of Basler Versicherungen in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR