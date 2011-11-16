* Expects considerably lower net profit on Greek impairment
* CFO says operational outlook for 2012 unchanged
* Says combined ratio should reach 94.5-96.5 percent
* Says intends to pay dividend for 2011
(Adds CFO, trader comments)
By Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH, Nov 16 Swiss insurer Baloise
Holding AG said full-year net profit would be almost
wiped out as a haircut on Greek government debt and negative
market trends offset a good performance in insurance.
Baloise expects a one-off hit of about 60 million Swiss
francs ($65 million) on its results from the Greek writedown, it
said in a statement on Wednesday.
"In view of the current situation and the expected payment
shortfalls, full repayment of Greek government debts may be
excluded. Taking a haircut on the basis of the current market
value would lead to an impairment," the group said.
Exposure to Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain is
about 3 to 4 percent of the group's total exposure, Chief
Financial Officer German Egloff told a conference call.
Euro zone leaders agreed on Oct. 26 that private banks and
insurers would voluntarily accept a 50 percent writedown to
reduce Greece's debt load.
Egloff said the group's insurance business was performing
well. "Many of the effects are only relevant for accounting and
not for cash," he said, adding the group still intends to pay a
dividend for 2011.
Baloise will suffer a loss in the second half, while
full-year net profit will be only just in positive territory.
The operating outlook for next year is unchanged but the trend
in financial markets is difficult to predict, Egloff said.
"This is very bad news. Baloise should stick to its
profitable Swiss business and not let its profits evaporate
abroad," a Zurich-based trader said. "The stock will be 5 to 7
percent weaker today."
Baloise said it had reassessed growth prospects for Croatia,
which was likely to result in a lower valuation of goodwill for
Osiguranje Zagreb, acquired in 2007, in a two-digit million
figure.
It also expected a hit from interest rates and impairments
of shares, which may reach a three-digit million figure by the
end of the year, depending on market developments.
In its insurance business, the net combined ratio in
non-life business is expected to reach between 94.5 and 96.5
percent, Baloise said, adding its solvency ratio was above 200
percent.
($1 = 0.917 Swiss franc)
(Editing by Dan Lalor and David Holmes)