* Profits of 436.6 mln Sfr beat expectations
* Company proposes unchanged dividend at 4.50 Sfr
* Return on equity target revised down to 8-12 pct
(Adds details, background)
ZURICH, March 19 Swiss insurer Baloise
announced a flat dividend, disappointing investors who had hoped
for an increased payout following a forecast-beating surge in
net profit and a more than doubling in investment returns.
Baloise, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year,
said on Tuesday it would propose a dividend of 4.50 francs per
share, below analysts' average forecast for a 5 percent hike.
The insurer said it was committed to making consistent,
attractive payouts to shareholders. However, some analysts had
expected a special dividend in the group's anniversary year.
"No special dividend is bad news as it shows lack of
confidence in terms of capital adequacy," said Kepler analyst
Fabrizio Croce.
Baloise shares slipped 1.4 percent in early exchanges,
trading at 89.50 Swiss francs per share, lagging a 0.5 percent
fall in the European insurers index.
Net profit surged to 436.6 million Swiss francs ($462
million) last year, ahead of analyst expectations for 426
million.
Baloise's 2011 profits had been hit by large impairments on
its troubled euro zone bonds, including a loss of 130 million
francs on Greek government bonds.
However, the insurer lowered its return on equity target to
8 to 12 percent, after putting its 15 percent target under
review last year as weak markets and rock bottom interest rates
continued to squeeze profitability.
Baloise said its combined ratio, which measures expenses to
revenues, improved to 94.1 percent from 95.5 percent a year
earlier. The solvency ratio, a measure of assets against
liabilities that indicates capital strength, rose to 277 percent
from 203 percent a year earlier.
($1 = 0.9451 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Mark Potter)