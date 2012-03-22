ZURICH, March 22 Europe's debt crisis eroded
most of Baloise's profit last year and the Swiss
insurer struck a cautious outlook, saying it expects volatile
financial markets and an uncertain economic and interest rate
development in the coming years.
Profit for 2011 tumbled to 61.3 million Swiss francs from
437 million francs in 2010.
The Basel-based insurer had warned in November its profit
for the year would sink be due to writedowns on its Greek bond
holdings, low interest rates and impairments of shares.
The gross impairment loss on its portfolio of Greek
government bonds was 129.7 million Swiss francs in 2011, Baloise
said. The insurer sold its remaining Greek debt holdings at the
end of February. It has also sold its Portuguese government
bonds.
Yet its core business fared better: The combined ratio, which
measures underwriting profitability, reached 95.5 percent,
compared with 95.2 percent in 2010.
The solvency ratio, a measure of assets over liabilities that
indicates capital strength, was above 203 percent.
