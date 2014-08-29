(Repeats to add the RIC of Helvetia Holding)

Aug 29 Aug 29 Baloise Holding AG : * Says has completed the sale of Basler Versicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft in Austria to Helvetia Group * Says transaction is expected to generate a one-off profit of around CHF 70 million in the second half of 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage