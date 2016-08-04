SINGAPORE Aug 4 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX)
said it planned to offer 77.6 million pounds ($103
million) to buy London's Baltic Exchange and was seeking support
from Baltic's shareholders for the deal.
In a statement on Thursday, SGX said it would seek support
from the Baltic's shareholders to acquire the Baltic's share
capital for 160.41 pounds in cash per Baltic share, representing
a total consideration of 77.6 million pounds.
The statement came a day after Reuters cited sources as
saying SGX was preparing a formal offer for the Baltic following
months of discussions that culminated in exclusive talks between
both parties. Reuters had reported a price of $100 million.
"SGX again states that there is no assurance that the
exclusivity agreement signed on 25 May 2016 will lead to any
definitive agreement(s) or completion of the Potential
Transaction," SGX said in the statement.
($1 = 0.7510 pounds)
