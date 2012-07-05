* Dry freight market battered by ship oversupply
* Baltex volumes low since launch
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, July 5 The Baltic Exchange remains
committed to its money-losing central electronic trading
platform for dry freight derivatives, confident that it will
grow despite a shipping market slump, exchange officials said on
Thursday.
In June 2011, it began providing the first central
marketplace for freight forward agreements (FFAs), which allow a
buyer to take a position on freight rates at a point in the
future.
Trading volumes have remained low on Baltex, a multilateral
trading facility run by a subsidiary.
"We remain optimistic that Baltex will be successful and is
an opportunity to serve our members well while potentially
creating substantial shareholder value over time," Mark Jackson,
the outgoing chairman said ahead of the member-owned exchange's
annual general meeting on Thursday.
FFA brokers, fearing a loss of commission business, had held
up Baltex by objecting to a UK regulatory requirement that would
take away fees that brokers had received on every trade. They
still do not welcome it.
"Convincing the FFA broking members that this project is not
damaging for their businesses continues to be a challenge, and
we have worked hard both in routine communication and by
modifications to the price discount structure to convince them,"
Jackson said separately in the exchange's annual report.
"The main obstacle to success is the need to change the
everyday working habits of traders, and this inevitably takes
time."
The dry freight shipping sector, meanwhile, has been
battling with a surplus of ships ordered when times were good
and with economic turmoil, which has battered earnings and taken
its toll on ship owners, leading to some bankruptcies.
The exchange declined to provide data on Baltex volumes.
Underlying weekly dry FFA volumes averaged 17,933 lots in the
year to date, versus 19,887 lots in 2011 and down from 41,888
lots on average in 2008 before economic turmoil took its toll,
exchange data showed.
"We are trying to build a platform for a long-term
business," a Baltic spokesman said.
The Baltic Exchange said that, despite the tough conditions,
Baltex membership had grown from eight to 33 principle members.
Principals that have joined include trading houses, mining
groups and banks such as ADM, Alfred C Toepfer, Barclays
Capital, BHP Billiton, Bunge, Cargill International, Citigroup
Global Markets, Glencore International, Louis Dreyfus, Macquarie
Bank, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Noble Chartering,
Trafigura, UBS and Vitol.
The Baltic had previous said FFA brokers that signed up were
Clarkson Securities Ltd, SSY Futures, FIS and Spectron Energy
Services. It declined to give further details on Thursday.
"A number of major market players show and execute
significant business on Baltex, but some have been less
committed than we had expected," Baltic Exchange Chief Executive
Jeremy Penn said in the annual report. "We are working to remedy
this by continuously encouraging usage, maintaining regular
dialogue with traders and their management."
Baltex generated income of 57,015 pounds ($88,500) in the
financial year to end-March and had direct costs of 761,181
pounds, giving rise to a loss of 704,166 pounds, the Exchange
said.
Even though Baltex added to the group's costs, the exchange
overall recorded a rise in pretax profit to 1.6 million pounds
from 1.3 million in 2011, driven by its provision of global
shipping market data and rates.
($1 = 0.6443 British pounds)
(editing by Jane Baird)